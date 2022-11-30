Leao-Milan renewal: “Positive meeting with Maldini before the World Cup”

Raphael Leao gives AC Milan fans hope for the renewal (it expires in June 2024): “Milan and the contract? I’m happy, proud, now I have to stay focused on the World Cup, then I’ll talk to Milan as soon as I get there. If I want to sign the contract? Even before arriving in the national team we had a meeting with Maldini, it was positive, so when I arrive in Milan we will talk well “, he explains to Gazzetta dello Sport, which headlines: “Leao optimism, there is an air of signature”. As you know, the nodes, beyond the request on the salary (probably at least 7-7.5 million are needed for the agreement) concern the famous dough with Sporting Lisbon to which the Rossoneri striker owes 16 million for the unilateral termination of the contract in 2018, they became 19 with interest.

“Kessie offers. Milan says no, Inter will think about it”

Meanwhile, according to Tuttosport, “Kessie offers. Milan say no, Inter think about it”. The Ivorian midfielder has found little space in Barcelona and rumors are coming from Spain that the former AC Milan player would like to return to Italy. For Milan it is a closed matter, while, according to these rumors, the director of Inter, Piero Ausilio he has always been a great admirer of his and for this reason he would be following the situation carefully even if the operation would only be possible on loan. According to Corriere dello Sport, Kessie’s agent, George Atanganahe allegedly got in touch with the Nerazzurri club to try to set up a real negotiation: “Kessie proposed to Inter. Or rather, it was his agent, Atangana, who got in touch with the Nerazzurri club. There are no more doubts now: the Ivorian is not happy with his adventure at Barcelona. And it would be difficult to believe otherwise, taking into account not so much the Blaugrana team’s 13 appearances out of the 20 seasonal games, but the only 485′ spent on the pitch. It’s true that the 6.5 million net salary made the difference to leaving Milan, but Kessie’s expectations were still different. And contact with Inter is certainly not the first sign of impatience. In fact, Atangana made an initial attempt with the Devil, inquiring about the availability of a sensational return. The response, however, was very cold. And in this sense the non-existent or almost non-existent relationship between the midfielder’s agent and Maldini certainly weighed”.

