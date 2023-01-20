Skip the summit with the AC Milan club: clause and agents prevent the agreement. Now many at risk goodbye: from Dest to Rebic

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

January’s time relativity is quite a mystery. On the pitch, for Milan, time never seems to pass: thoughts, fears, difficulties every day. At Rafa Leao’s desk, January is a flat sea: nothing happens.

Milan aimed to close the renewal speech this month but the last few days have not brought any positive news. On the contrary. This Friday the 20th, which seemed to be an important day, will probably disappoint. As of yesterday, no meetings were scheduled between the Milan management and Ted Dimvula, Leao’s agent who is managing the (complex) situation together with Jorge Mendes and father Antonio. And then, the question returns: will Rafa ever sign? And broadening the picture: how many players risk not being part of the 2023-24 project? Let’s try to answer (for the second question it’s early… but not very soon).

PROBLEMS — The negotiation between Leao and Milan remains very complex. Rafa took a step forward in December: he thought about signing as never before, almost convinced by a proposal from Milan for between 6 and 7 million a season. A proposal that would leave the question of compensation due to Sporting Lisbon in a corner. Milan would not pay the 19.5 million owed to the Portuguese club but would multiply Leao’s salary by four (and more). So, does it close? No, because the tug of war remains on the agents and beyond. Mendes and Dimvula play the same game and it is not easy to clarify who decides, who collects commissions and who pays them. Also for this reason, Milan and Leao do not yet have an agreement. And then, the clause, now at 150 million. Milan would like to eliminate her or keep her at top figures, Rafa’s agents aim to lower her to facilitate a future transfer. See also Piqué and Shakira: Rafael Nadal enters the scene, of course 'secret romance'

PREMIER SUMMER — The difficulties on the pitch, then, take away everyone’s security. Rafa, with Milan in difficulty, may have more doubts about the renewal. And Milan, if Leao doesn’t change the team’s destiny, can ask themselves legitimate questions about the value of the investment. Meanwhile, with a large telescope, the Premier League observes from afar. Chelsea continues to negotiate and buy talented wingers – first Mudryk, now Madueke – and all the big names in England have the economic strength to call Milan and buy Leao. Spring and summer, in this sense, can bring new things.

ADLI-REBIC — Milan will evaluate their squad in the same months. We’re only halfway through the season but a handful of players today are far from confirmed. In part, it is a consequence of this strange season, in which Milan has an extra-large squad of 30 players but Pioli, between injuries and disappointing contributions, ends up trusting almost only the owners. Yacine Adli’s season, for example, doesn’t make sense like that. Milan chose him and kept believing in his qualities but the Frenchman practically never plays a game as a starter in five months and loses confidence. Ante Rebic has just returned from an injury but this season he has been far from the performance of a striker from Milan. Then, of course, the issue of redemptions. See also Gignac's response to Miguel Herrera and to all those who called him "Old"

BAKA AND THE OTHERS — Sergiño Dest has arrived on loan with a purchase price of 20 million, too many for his current performance. For Brahim Diaz, Milan should pay Real 22 million, a renegotiable amount, not very high but important for the club’s spending power. Aster Vranckx, on the other hand, can stay at the Rossoneri for 12 million. We can discuss who has more chances to stay (it’s easy to say who has less: Dest) but today it’s impossible for Milan to pay over 50 million to keep everyone. Other players, with no redemption logic, are predicted for Milan’s last six months. The contracts of Tatarusanu and Mirante will not be renewed. There will be at most one place for Gabbia and Thiaw. Ballo-Touré, in the event of offers, would leave and Ibra, still injured, remains a separate case. The only one for which news can arrive soon is Bakayoko, on the edge of the rose and beyond. Adana Demirspor is in Italy to talk about him and not only that, Chelsea can terminate his contract early. If he leaves, he would give Milan a good reason to seek reinforcements. See also The best 10 footballers who emerged from the basic forces of the Atlas

