Leao, Sporting fine: the Milan Court sentenced the AC Milan striker to compensation of 20 million euros to his old club

After two postponements the Court of Milan closed the matter between Rafael Leao and it Sporting Lisbon. As reported Recordthe forward of the Milan he will have to compensate the club that launched him for a sum of 16.5 million euros, which with interest will become more than 20 million. However, Leao will not have to sign a monstrous check in one trance. Thanks to the mediation of the agent Jorge Mendes an agreement has been reached which provides for the payment of the 20% of the salary of the player. Currently Leao he earns 1.5 million euros per season, so about 300 thousand euros a year will go to Sporting.

Leao, 150 million euro clause

Leao despite the defeat in court, he remains one of the players who have seen his evaluation increase the most. He joined the Rossoneri since Lille for about 30 million euros, today it is estimated that its price tag is worth almost 100 million. Indeed, the Portuguese striker is worth even more for the club in via Aldo Rossi. Maldini And Massara are negotiating the renewal of Leao with Mendes and it seems that everyone’s will is to continue. In the background, however, the real Madridwhat a lost Mbappé he would have set his sights on the Rossoneri talent. To avoid finding yourself in unpleasant situations such as in negotiations with Donnarumma, Kessié And Calhanogluthe Milan would have inserted a clause from in Leao’s contract 150 million euros.

