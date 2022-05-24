Movements in attack: the announcement of the Belgian striker expiring with Liverpool is imminent. Quadrennial in the Rossoneri

Having won the championship sprint, now Rafael Leao appears destined for a real gold rush. And that indiscretion on a 150 million euro clause for his card gives further prominence to the bargain of three years ago, when the Portuguese was bought by Lille for 28 million. It could seem a gamble, given the very young age (20 years) of the whimsical striker who grew up in Sporting Lisbon. In recent months, Rafael has often been at the center of attention, also because of that dispute with Sporting, in fact. At the same time, his prices increased: first there was talk of an interest from PSG at 70 million euros, then that valuation of 100 million emerged. And why is also explained: precisely the 150 clause (confirmed with discretion by the interested parties) is the barrier within which his admirers of the big foreign clubs are moving. Also of the Premier League. See also Napoli and Spalletti try the shot: win to take Milan

Maturation – Evidently his maturation this season has burned all previous milestones. And Milan, at this point, is making a wall with everyone, they don’t want to let it slip away: this is why Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara in recent months have worked hard on the renewal of his contract, which expires in 2024. So, now that the bowls are firm, his attorney Jorge Mendes, is working to sweep away all doubts in a short time. Of course, a price of 150 million euros can represent a more unique than rare opportunity. But it is clear that the top management of the Rossoneri with the confirmation of him want to give continuity to a cycle full of satisfactions. Leao is the emblem of the promising AC Milan nouvelle vague. The change of ownership is on the horizon and, of course, everything remains (for now) set. However, the feeling is that soon all the pieces of this complex story will fall into place. Instead, it will not take long to say goodbye to the new shot of the Elliott management, namely the Belgian striker Divock Origi, 27, on expiry of his contract with Liverpool. See also Brazil-Argentina: FIFA's ruling is official and the match will be repeated

Medical visits – In recent weeks, contacts with its representatives have been fruitful, so much so that one believes that the announcement is imminent, with related medical examinations. His agents are about to finalize the details of a four-year bond with a salary of about four million net to the player. Considering the benefits of the growth decree, therefore, the gross cost for the club will be 6 million per season.

May 24, 2022 (change May 24, 2022 | 09:24)

