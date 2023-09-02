Rafa scored the first goal with the new number in his own way, drawing the applause of Pioli and the fans present in Rome. After Tonali’s farewell, he is the leader of the locker room

Francis Pietralla





@

frapietrella

The first goal with the number 10 could not have been trivial. Rafael Leao appears in front of the Pantheon of the ten Rossoneri with his head held high, a proud gaze and the usual smile, that of a boy who has now put on the part of the “discontinuous” reputation to finally embrace that of the driver.

Here is the keyword. Leao takes the applause thanks to a bicycle kick from chapeau almost from the ground, keeping the defender pinned with cunning, courage and strength. “I’ve been looking for a goal like this for three years,” he revealed at the end of the game, like a child at an amusement park. Meanwhile, there in the pantheon, everyone applauds: Boban, Rui Costa, Seedorf, Boateng, Savicevic. Now the 10 is in safe hands. See also F1 | Tractors on the track: Gasly satisfied with the FIA ​​report

investiture — Leao knocked Roma down with the right attitude. And maybe he knew it. Before playing he revealed to a friend that he had never scored at the Olimpico. He replied that he would score a brace. Rafa replied with “exactly”. Maybe with a nice smile. In the end, he scored one that counts for two. To the left it was unmarkable. In the first half he jumped the man at least three times, in the second half he did the same, then he took advantage of a nice cross from Calabria to best honor the number 10, a gift that arrived after his renewal with Milan. Rafa looked for it, wanted it, harpooned it, and now he’s enjoying it. “I asked for it, I thank the club for their trust”. He also confirmed it at the end of the game: “I took the 10 without any pressure, I just wanted to demonstrate what I’ve always done over the years. Now I feel more responsible”. And in fact it shows. Last year he scored 16 goals of the season, 14 before that, seven three years ago, six when he arrived. A continuous improvement. See also Alarm at the World Cup: this is how Keira Walsh, the most expensive player in the world, was injured

leadership — After Tonali’s farewell he became the leader of the dressing room. The one who “welcomed” the new purchases by writing motivational phrases on social media and commenting on all the posts. Above all Okafor, a longtime friend, now a teammate. The latest example? The call-up to the English national team of Tomori, who has returned to the ranks of Southgate after more than a year. Rafa wrote on the old Twitter, now X: “Fikayooooo”. Manifesto of someone who cares first for others and then for himself: “We are always strong, every year the club tries to sign the best players around. The new arrivals have raised the level”. Like Pulisic, the perfect shoulder, the right winger who plays intelligently across the pitch. Rafa is now a homo novus, no longer one with a low head, a listless gait, an indolent character. Pioli straightened him out and then made him the star of his Milan. “I am more responsible with or without the ball. I know that with the ball between my feet I can make the difference, but without it I have to defend better. Pioli helps me”. All Milan thanks. See also Moto3 FP1 GP Portugal: Holgado the best in the rain; third Migno