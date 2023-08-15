The Portuguese on The Residency: “My best goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Ronaldo is the strongest striker ever. The worst aspect of fame? Having to take too many photos”
Straight questions and straight answers, no frills. Leao spoke to “The Residency”, which published the contents on social networks. For example, there is a question about the best center forward in history. Unsurprising answer: “Cristiano Ronaldo”. And then again. Most exciting moment: “My first-team debut”. His best goal: “The one against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League”. Favorite Movie and Song: “Fast and Furious. Roddy Ricch–Down Below.”
There is also an answer that you do not expect. Most embarrassing moment: “A fan kissed my foot.” The coolest aspect of fame: “People who recognize you on the street for your work.” Worst aspect of fame: “Having to take too many pictures.”
