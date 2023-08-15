Straight questions and straight answers, no frills. Leao spoke to “The Residency”, which published the contents on social networks. For example, there is a question about the best center forward in history. Unsurprising answer: “Cristiano Ronaldo”. And then again. Most exciting moment: “My first-team debut”. His best goal: “The one against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League”. Favorite Movie and Song: “Fast and Furious. Roddy Ricch–Down Below.”