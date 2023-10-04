More could have been done. Rafa Leao knows this well, for whom the 0-0 draw with Dortmund is as close as the one against Newcastle. “We are not happy with this draw. We also played a similar match against Newcastle, failing to prevail despite the opportunities. We didn’t start very well, but we controlled the game for large stretches. For what we did, we didn’t deserve the draw. Certainly we lacked concreteness in front of goal.”