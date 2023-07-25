Session open for the Rossoneri. Pioli puts the team in a circle and asks for intensity. I work separately for Kjaer

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin – Los Angeles (USA)

Rafa Leao joking with everyone, from the boys to the owners. Simon Kjaer running alone. Charles De Ketelaere infallible penalty taker. Stefano Pioli who speaks to the team in high, decisive tones. A Milan training session is a collection of usually hidden images: fans, journalists and televisions are generally not allowed. Los Angeles, however, is an exception. Milan on tour trains once a day and yesterday’s session was open to journalists: more than an hour between warm-ups, exercises and games.

intensity — Training helps to understand the moment, who is better off and who is worse off. First significant image: Stefano Pioli called the team in a circle before starting and spoke for a couple of minutes. Hardly listenable from the stands but a concept has passed: there are three weeks left until the start of the championship, there is no time to lose. Keyword: intensity, which is always fundamental with Pioli. It showed on the pitch: Milan with Real were ready, reactive. Other impressions: Pioli is confirmed as central in the new course and it is clear that the club is holding on to this tour. On and off the field.

theo aside — Then of course, the players. The Real-Milan starters worked separately but many “real” starters were on the pitch yesterday. Theo Hernandez and Alexis Saelemaekers worked separately, off the ball: they are probably further back than their teammates. Simon Kjaer ran for a long time, on the touchline, following a personal schedule, as happens more than sometimes. For the others, exercises with the trainers, a little ball – crosses and shots on goal – and a game. Three teams of five, each team must hold hands in a circle and dribble forward. Whoever carries the ball to the end of the course and scores a basket in a bin wins. The best? The youth team with De Ketelaere, Zeroli, Reijnders, Romero and Thiaw.

cdk and penalties — Finally, some individual impressions. Leao has impressed by participation: he jokes with everyone, he is involved. Giroud by instinct: he always takes the goal, even in reverse. Reijnders naturally: it's just an impression, but it seems already inserted. And in the end, penalty contest: whoever makes a mistake is eliminated. Not everyone took part, but the podium was unpredictable. Third, Tijjani Reijnders. Second, Davide Bartesaghi, full-back from the Primavera. First, Charles De Ketelaere.