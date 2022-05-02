The first top player of the new Milan, Investcorp will already find him in the squad. Because Rafael Leao has raised the bar even before the new property does the same with the market and has burned on time, with a shot of his own, even Arab investors: the Bahrain fund does not yet know if it will be able to celebrate with the Scudetto the entrance in via Aldo Rossi, but he knows that he will be able to count on the magic of the Portuguese to build a Devil from the front row also in Europe.