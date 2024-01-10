Italian Cup, Milan-Atalanta 1-2: Leao scores, Koopmeiners sinks the Devil and takes the Goddess to the semi-finals

Atalanta beat AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro and qualified for the semi-final of the Italian Cup where they will face Fiorentina. The Nerazzurri win Milan thanks to the double by Koopmeiners after the initial advantage signed by Rafael Leaoin a match that remained in the balance until the 95th minute.

Milan-Atalanta 1-2, the news

Pioli confirms the 4-3-3 for the Cup match with Maignan in goal and a 4-man defensive line made up of the central pair Gabbia-Jimenez, with Calabria and Theo Hernandez on the outside. Musah is in charge with Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders at his sides, while the attack is a trident made up of Pulisic and Leao in support of the lone striker Jovic. Gian Piero Gasperini responds with Carnesecchi between the posts, a three-man line made up of Scalvini, Kolasinac and Djimsiti. In midfield De Roon and Ederson, with Ruggeri and Holm on the flanks, Koopmeiners in the midfield behind Miranchuk and De Ketelaere.

The first chance of the match goes to Milan in the 19th minute with Pulisic who awaits the arrival of Musah and unloads for his teammate, a powerful conclusion on which Carnesecchi exalts himself. In the 31st minute it was Atalanta's turn with Ruggeri who crosses for Holm who shoots first-time but sends it over the crossbar. In the 37th minute Atalanta asks for a penalty: tough head-to-head clash between De Roon and Gabbia in the area but referee Di Bello doesn't award anything but interrupts the game to allow medical treatment for the two. Gian Piero Gasperini didn't take it well and was booked twice in one minute and sent off for excessive protests. At the end of the first half, everything happens.

In the 44th minute Djimsiti blocks Leao on a slide. However, the Portuguese himself scores a minute later. In the 45th minute Theo Hernandez runs away and serves Leao who with a powerful and precise flat shot finds the far post for 1-0. However, the advantage does not last long. In the 47th minute Holm and Scalvini give life to the Dea's restart maneuver with the number 3 serving Koopmeiners who with the first intention of crossing the line beats Maignan for 1-1. In the 50th minute Pasalic, percussion in the area, was blocked by Calabria who sacrificed himself and deflected a ball that would have been lethal.

Atalanta were still dangerous at the start of the second half. In the 48th minute it's Koopmeiners to become dangerous from the edge but the left-footed player is deflected by the French goalkeeper. In the 59th minute the Dea doubled the lead again with Koopmeiners who scores the penalty awarded by Miranchuk for a foul suffered by Jimenez. From eleven meters he makes it 2-1. Milan tried to react but took another risk in the 65th minute with a curling shot by Miranchuk that went just wide.

Milan tried in the 83rd minute with Leao jumping and leaving Holm on the left, then unloads for Theo Hernandez who shoots with first intention but sends the ball over the crossbar. Milan looks for an equalizer in every way. In the 88th minute another decisive intervention by Djimsiti who blocks Leao's way in the Bergamo penalty area. In the 95th minute the last thrill was a VAR check for a possible touch in the area, but there is nothing and Di Bello blows the whistle with the Bergamo team playing for a place in the final in the double match against the Viola.

Milan, Scaroni: 'Ibrahimovic extraordinary, he will make his contribution in motivating the team'

“When we play the Italian Cup I always fear playing too many games. But then I remember that we haven't won it for 21 years and we want to win it again. Ibrahimovic's role? I saw Zlatan for an hour yesterday, I clarified my ideas. We talked about our past and our future. We've taken stock of everything. He is an extraordinary character. He can make a great contribution to RedBird because he is a character who can open doors that no other character can open. About Milan he told me that motivation is everything, and he is a great motivator. I'm sure he will make a contribution in motivating the team.” Milan president Paolo Scaroni said this on Italia 1, before Milan-Atalanta in the Italian Cup.

Luca Percassi, 'very happy with De Ketelaere, he has perfect Atalanta style'

“A judgment on De Ketelaere? We are very happy with Charles, a boy in perfect Atalanta style. Exemplary behavior on and off the pitch. He is regaining confidence, we are happy with what he is showing. We had been looking for him even before he arrived at Milan, we are very happy that he is an Atalanta player.” Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi said this on Italia 1, in the pre-match of the match valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, Milan-Atalanta.

