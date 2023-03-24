PSG revolution: the rumors about Mourinho

Never like right now the PSG seems to be on the eve of a new revolution. Yet another flop in the Champions League (eliminated for the second consecutive year in the round of 16) may have been the decisive spring in view of radical changes in the summer. Obviously starting with the coach: Christophe Galtier was confirmed until the end of the season. After which the sums will be drawn and his fate will be decided. In the past few hours the name of has returned to circulate José Mourinho for next season (Special One who also likes in England, in case he leaves Rome with which he has another year of contract).

PSG: Mbabbè, Neymar and Messi: who leaves and who stays

But the real revolution is in attack. No one, for different reasons, is sure to stay. The new captain of France, Kylian Mbappè hot after the exit in the Champions League against Bayern Monaco had explained. “Should I reconsider my future? “No, no… I’m calm, the only thing that matters to me this season is winning the championship and then we’ll see. We are disappointed but we have to move on, we have to think of something else. They have a team built to win the Champions League, while this is our maximum, that’s all.” Of course it is difficult to think that PSG will let him leave (indeed it is from him that they obviously want to start again), but if the player pushes for a farewell it is clear that the world’s top clubs (Real Madrid and the big Premier League) would go down field.

Perplexity then on the permanence of Neymar and Messi: both non-transferable but you need the right offer to convince them to leave. La Pulce has offers from a thousand and one nights to reach Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, American sirens and those rumors about a return to Barcelona (finding the economic square, however, is very complicated).

Psg, eyes on Rafael Leao and Giroud of Milan

In this logic, beware of the PSG entry market on the attacking front. And the sheikh’s club also observes two Milan jewels. Meanwhile Rafa Leao, with the contract expiring in just over a year (June 2024). And in Paris, the Portuguese has a great admirer of his: that Luis Campos who took him to Lille when he was very young, betting strongly on him. “Psg remain a serious threat considering that there is a 150 million euro clause in Rafa’s contract. And Milan, to date, are anchored to this type of assessment.” informs in this perspective calciomercato.com.

Movements also on the first striker: it is true that rumors about Viktor Osimhen have come out (which is liked by all of Europe, an indecent offer will be needed to lead Napoli into temptation), but beware of the situation of Olivier Giroud. The French forward hasn’t renewed with Milan yet, he will expire at the end of June and technically he is free to leave on a free transfer. The 36-year-old transalpine striker, splendid protagonist of the Rossoneri scudetto last year (heavy goals from the derby against Inter in Lazio, Naples, Sassuolo) and author of an excellent season this year (12 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances between all competitions) treat the extension, it’s fine in Milan, but the white smoke hasn’t arrived yet e L’PSG shadow could drop threatening (even more than that of English clubs like West Ham or Crystal Palacelong been on his trail).

It goes without saying that the consideration they have for Giroud in France is very high. Olivier was the protagonist of two great World Cups (from Russia 2018 to Qatar 2022, victory and final) with the blues jersey. Among other things, Paris is in the dreams of the Rossoneri attacker certainly for another reason. Next year there will be the Olympics in the transalpine capital and he confessed in the past few hours: For me it would be fantastic to play in the Olympic Games, to participate for my country. It’s something missing from my list.” The hope of the Milan supporters is that in 2024 Giroud will go to the French capital only and exclusively for the Cinque Cerchi event.

