Work in progress at Milanello in view of Milan-Rome. For Stefano Pioli it is time to make decisions: this morning’s training and tomorrow’s training will be decisive in defining the formation that will take the field on Thursday at the Meazza at 18.30. Choices far from made: a lot will depend on the physical condition of the players who have just disposed of their injuries. It applies to all the teams and also to Milan, which – if nothing else – has so far not been too affected by Covid cases (Tatarusanu is the only positive in the squad).

Defence – Only one doubt concerns the line that will line up in front of Maignan: the right-back. Florenzi is back from the goal from Empoli and has morale in a thousand, but Calabria’s calf is finally in place after the strain he remedied in the national team. It will be one of them to complete the department together with Tomori, Romagnoli and Hernandez.

Midfield – Without Kessie and Bennacer, who left for the Africa Cup, the Rossoneri midfielder loses two big shots. Pioli will entrust Tonali with the keys of the midfield and at the moment the partner should be Bakayoko, tried in training next to Sandro. The alternative is Krunic.

Attack – The attack is not easy to decipher, because fortunately the stop brought important recoveries. Ibrahimovic should take over as center-forward with Giroud employed during the match, Saelemaekers and Diaz are candidates for two of the three seats behind Zlatan. The other is played by the returning Leao and Messias, while the most likely destination for Rebic is the bench.

