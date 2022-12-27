The Rossoneri’s priority is clear: to do everything to convince the Portuguese to extend his contract. The management likes Nicolò: beyond the cost, however, his numbers for now are not up to Leao’s
Instructions for use: a technical confrontation between Rafael Leao and Nicolò Zaniolo does not mean that Milan is destined to lose its star player, nor that it has to run for cover in a hurry to replace him. It’s simply a matter of perspective, on two 23-year-olds whose talents are particularly appreciated by the Rossoneri management.
