Discussed, but fundamental: the challenge of the two talents who know how to change the fate of matches

Pierluigi Pardo

Discussed, certainly. Always at the center of the debate, or rather of the village, some would say. Sometimes criticized, yet indispensable. Napoli-Milan, rest assured, will pass through the talent of the two “7s”, Leao and Kvara, who carry other numbers on their backs but belong to the philosophical category of those who, from George Best on down, are used to starting wide to provide quality and change the fate of matches.

the differences — Different, obviously. Leao is a pure sprinter, he doesn’t like receiving the ball from a standing start but he wants it in depth. He needs large spaces to enhance his progression skills. His detractors say that he is baroque and certainly inconsistent. There is. His challenge for the future is to increase his level of concreteness and effectiveness, including implementation. At the same time, however, Milan cannot help but ask themselves how to help him, what can be done to enhance his talent. I believe there is no other choice. I read with extreme interest the evaluations of Arrigo Sacchi, the Maestro, and I obviously consider them a precious constructive stimulus but I remain of the opinion that excluding him, renouncing his quality would be a mortal sin, a waste that not only Pioli, but very few other coaches in around Europe they could afford lightly. His seasonal numbers are not amazing, it must be said. Twelve appearances between Serie A and the Champions League, three goals, including the irrelevant one in the derby and as many assists, the caress of Theo against Toro and the two against Lazio. Maradona knows how to exalt it. In April, after missing the first leg of the championship due to suspension, he played perhaps the best match of the entire season, enhanced by a brace. Two goals to Leao, in purity. Diagonal cuts to eat up the pitch, speed and coordination. Two pearls favored by having had enormous quantities of space available, his main ally. See also Sports programming for Friday, October 13

the differences — Kvara has somewhat different characteristics. More than downhill he is a giant slalom type. He has a lower top speed in the open field, certainly, but instead has a special quality in tighter one-on-one situations, in sudden swerves, in continuous touches, in a few meters, which can send opposing defenders off-kilter. In Berlin he literally invented the decisive ball, a play made of concrete beauty. At the Bentegodi, a week ago, he was the best by a distance. The matches in April against Milan, especially the Champions League match, remain an open wound for him, while in the first leg, as soon as he arrived, at San Siro he found, thanks to a dazed Dest, the penalty that brought Napoli closer to the three points. It was the first important, albeit temporary, turning point of the season, to direct the Scudetto towards Via Emanuele De Deo. (By the way, tomorrow is Diego’s birthday. Best wishes, wherever you are). See also Who is Pablo Torre, the young pearl that FC Barcelona has signed?