The most important consideration, after Pioli’s who compared him to the first Thierry Henry (there are worse comparisons …), came as usual from Ibrahimovic a few weeks ago: “I couldn’t stimulate him. If he doesn’t help himself. on his own, no one can help him. Before this season he changed completely, he figured out what to do on his own. ” Pioli and Ibra obviously talk about Leao, and who else if not.