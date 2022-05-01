The striker who scored the winning goal against Fiorentina: “A decisive goal is the best moment for a player. Now all united to reach the goal”
“The best moment for a player is to score the decisive goal, but the important thing is the victory. We created a lot and we had a bit of anxiety in front of goal. But then we played well and I’m very happy with the goal.” Rafael Leao expresses all his joy for a decisive goal, the one against Fiorentina, which brings Milan closer to the Scudetto.
all united for the goal
There is anxiety and great expectation on the part of all the Rossoneri people. “A good anxiety, we are in a fantastic moment – specifies Leao -. We must all be united to reach the goal. What is needed? you do, the results come “. And when asked if he will watch Udinese-Inter: “No, we always look at ours.”
May 1, 2022 (change May 1, 2022 | 17:35)
