Comparing the Portuguese’s performance between the first part of the championship and the second, the drop is evident in almost all items. And the average of the conclusions per game drops from 3.6 to 1.3

His philosophy can give the snapshot of the moment. “Surfers sometimes get the wrong wave, but then they get back on the board and do well. I think that’s the right way to think.” Rafael Leao’s 2023 can also be explained in this way, with that metaphor of the surfer so dear to the Portuguese and reduced to an emoji that encompasses a way of doing and thinking. The point from which to start again to find new life and get the start of the new year back on its feet too black for Milan.

At the mirror — The collapse of the Devil also passes through the drastic decline of his best man, Rafael Leao. The World Cup in Qatar split the season of the 17 Rossoneri, readable in a before and after. An after which speaks, in particular, of an athletic condition below the minimum wage to induce Pioli to bet heavily on him. Starting point: Rafa played 14 league games in the first part of the season, 6 in the second. The immediate comparison is with goals and assists: until the break he scored 6 goals with 3 winning passes, which drop to just 2 goals, against Salernitana and Lecce, and an assist in the new year. Put in front of the mirror, the data that impresses him the most is that of shots per game. Before the World Cup, Leao boasted an average of 3.6 conclusions per game and from his shots he passed much of the offensive movement of Pioli’s team. Since January, the collapse has been more than halved on average (1.3). See also Ukrainian war, Milan closes at + 3.6%. Moscow rebounds by 20%. The gas collapses

drop — For the Portuguese, the figure for key passes also drops (1.6 against the current 1.2), while the effectiveness of dribbling increases slightly: the average is 1.8 per game against 1.7 for the pre-stop period. A Leao going downhill in 2023 which consequently becomes a problem in front of goal for the Rossoneri. Because it is also and above all the number of great chances created (5 vs 3) and the great missed goal opportunities (5 vs 2) that are decreasing. AC Milan capable of winning and convincing also thanks to the flames of its star in the left lane today seems a distant memory also due to the difficulties on the pitch of its best man, kept out of the starting eleven against Sassuolo and Inter.

spark wanted — The heatmap makes it clear. If before leaving for Qatar Leao managed to be devastating across the entire wing, often starting from his own half of the pitch, in the new year his presence is concentrated just beyond midfield, with less incisiveness in the goal area. The current inconsistency also lies in this, in a Leao who is too secluded. To find themselves again, Milan needs to consolidate and overcome the waves of the crisis. Maybe starting over from the sparks of his surfer. See also Sports Tolima visits the Brazilian America: Copa Libertadores time and TV

February 7, 2023 (change February 7, 2023 | 16:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Leao #Leao #comparison #merciless #numbers #decline