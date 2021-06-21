The inclination of the tower of Pisa It has concentrated the attention of technicians, scholars and curious people for centuries.

Shortly after its construction, at the end of the 12th century, the structure of the cathedral’s bell tower began to tilt, and has become the main attraction of the city to this day.

After the works carried out 17 years ago in order to slow down the progression, the latest report from the monitoring group of the monument published recently threw good news: the icon of the Tuscan town is less and less inclined.

The Tower of Pisa, an icon in Italy. Photo EFE / Fabio Muzzi

Despite the popularity of the Tower of Pisa, the truth is that around the world there are numerous examples of structures that, due to some unforeseen phenomenon, have lost their original rigidity; constructions that once stood upright, the inclination of which has made them quite attractive. Temples, lighthouses, houses, defensive structures, towers …

Some of them almost unknown, but no less surprising.

Suurhusen Church (Suurhusen, Germany)

The bell tower of the suurhusen chapel, a small town north of Emden, in the German region of East Frisia, began to lean shortly after its construction, in the middle of the 15th century.



Suurhusen Tower. Photo Shutterstock

Today, 570 years later, its inclination is 5.07 degrees – that of Pisa does not reach 4 degrees – and it is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most leaning tower on the entire planet.

According to technicians, the structure began to deviate due to the drainage of the grounds, which caused its oak foundations to dry out.

Puerto Morelos Lighthouse (Puerto Morelos, Mexico)

The person responsible for the inclination of the Puerto Morelos lighthouse, in the Mexican Yucatan, is a hurricane. And it is that the force of the Beulah, which hit the area in September 1967 and destroyed a good part of this fishing village, affected the foundations, leaving it tilted since then.



Lighthouse of Puerto Morelos, Mexico. Photo Shutterstock

The hurricanes that hit the town again in 1988 and 2005 failed to bring the structure to the ground. Although it was replaced by a new lighthouse, the old white and blue construction still stands, converted into a resistance symbol.

Market Cross House (Windsor, UK)

Transformed like most of the buildings of these characteristics into a tourist attraction, the Market Cross House is now known in England as the crooked windsor house.



Market Cross House, Windsor, England. Photo Shutterstock

It is located on the main street of the town, near the royal castle And, since its construction in 1718, it has hosted all kinds of businesses: from butchers to jewelers, through breweries or flower shops.

The reasons for its inclination are unclear. Some consider it to be due to a problem with the oak foundations, which dried up, while others point to the effects caused by the demolition of adjoining buildings in the first half of the 19th century.

Tiger Hill Pagoda (Yunyan, China)

Its name is the Tiger Hill Pagoda, although it is popularly known as the Yunyan Pagoda or the leaning tower of china.



Tiger Hill Pagoda, China. Photo Shutterstock

It is located on top of a peak in Suzhou city, in the coastal province of Jiangsu, and it’s over a thousand years old, since the work finished in 961, during the Song dynasty.

The tower reaches 47 meters high and has seven floors. Part of the structure is supported by internal brick columns and another part on softer ground.

It began to lean during the Ming dynasty and in 1957 the work of the archaeologists destined to stabilize it began. Currently, the deviation is 3 degrees.

Church tower (Bad Frankenhausen, Germany)



View of the leaning tower of Bad Frankenhausen. Photo Shutterstock

This 56-meter high tower of the church in Bad Frankenhausen, a town and spa in the German state of Thuringia, is tilted 4.8 degrees.

Built in 1382 by the Christian Guild of Salters, it twists unstoppably, which has led to consider its demolition. Those responsible are none other than the springs of the town, whose saltwater it has severely eroded the foundations.

Asinelli and Garisenda Towers (Bologna, Italy)



Torres Asinelli and Garisenda, Otalia. Photo Shutterstock

The two most famous towers in Bologna that still stand were built in the Middle Ages for military and defense purposes. The Asinelli currently measures 97.6 meters -originally it was 60- and the Garisenda, 48 -at the time of its construction it was taller: it reached 60-.

Its inclination is 4 and 1.3 degrees respectively. The expansion without taking into account its foundations and the instability of the land on which they were built are the culprits of an inclination that gives a certainly curious image.



Crooked House (Dudley, UK)

The name of this century-old pub in Dudley – it has operated as such since 1830 – in the West Midlands says it all: Crooked House.

The construction, a typical country house in the area from the mid-18th century, offers a most picturesque picture, with its curved walls.

The deviation, caused by local mining in the 19th century, is not minor: one part of the house sinks more than a meter below the other, a circumstance that has made it a popular attraction. And is that Crooked House receives many tourists eager to drink a pint between arched walls.

The Leaning Tower (Torun, Poland)

Surrounded by legends -one of them says that its construction is related to the offense of Teutonic knights of Torun who, against the monastic rule, fell in love with the daughter of a rich merchant-, the truth is that the tower was erected in the fourteenth century as a of the dozens of similar defense towers on the medieval city walls.

And it is that this town in north-central Poland was once an important center of European trade.

The brick structure began to lean shortly after its construction, apparently due to the instability of the soil that supports it. Visiting it is almost mandatory for anyone traveling to the area.

Magda bigas