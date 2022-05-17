Juventus promises to be one of the great players in the European football transfer market. Although figures like Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini will leave him, there are news about those who can arrive.
Rumors about Paul Pogba, Ivan Perisic and Ángel Di María have grown in recent hours, but they were not the only ones. Leandro Paredes, Argentine midfielder who is in the PSGalso appears on the radar.
Tancredi Palmeri and SportItalia revealed that Juventus are interested in making a deal with the French team. The player who would enter this negotiation would be Moise Keanan old acquaintance of PSG.
Paredes arrived at PSG in 2019 and has a contract until 2023. In the current Ligue 1 season, he played 15 of 37 games and would welcome more continuity in another team. Juve awaits him with open arms and it would be his return to Italian football where he already played in Chievo, Rome and Empoli.
Moise Kean is currently on loan from Everton, so the English club will also have to be part of the negotiations. In the current season he has played 31 games in Serie A and scored five goals. Is the exchange coming?
