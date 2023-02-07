Paredes in an interview in 2019 with TyC Sports said that he would like to return to Boca at 29 (or 30) years old like Riquelme, just this year he turns 29 in June.

I CHOOSE TO BELIEVE #wallstoboca pic.twitter.com/aWuoOKqN0R

— La12muffera ⑫ Boca Juniors (@la12muffera) February 7, 2023