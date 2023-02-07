The Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, world champion with the national team in Qatar 2022, delighted all the fans of Boca Juniors, from which he emerged professionally in domestic football, through a post on his Instagram account, which users quickly They trended on Twitter.
“Way to go, crazy?”, wrote Francesco Celeste, a friend of Paredes and also a professional soccer player, along with a photo where Leandro is seen with the Boca shirt and La Bombonera in the background. The madness was generated when the “5” of Juventus himself reposted the story, sending it to all his followers.
As if this were not enough, his continuity in the “Vecchia Signora” is not confirmedreason why the fans already began to see the possibility of his return a little closer, beyond the economic differences that exist between Europe and America.
with the hashtag #wallstobocamany remembered his statements in 2019: “I said it from the first day I left. My idea was to return to Boca well at an age where I can give the club a lotand play at the level that is played at that moment.At 29 or 30 years oldI have no problem going back,” he had maintained. On June 29, he is precisely 29 years old.
