PSG took the ‘revenge’ against Bayern Munich and the Bavarian team was charged in a eliminatory that will remain for the memory for the great footballing level shown by the two teams and a frenetic pace that left the public with their mouths open. The Parisian outfit got win at Allianz Arena (2-3) in the first leg and managed to resist in the return despite being defeated 0-1.

Despite the fact that all the lights in the tie have pointed to the performances of Neymar and Mbappé, It is impossible to ignore the level that Leandro Paredes showed in the second leg. The Argentine pivot dominated the rhythm of the match and he was key both in the defensive phase for his team. All this added to the two great matches that he made against Barcelona in the second round they have consecrated him before Europe as a footballer of an elite level.

Against Bayern Munich, the midfielder of PSG He was the most valued footballer and took control of the wide area of ​​the field. He made 73 touches that translate en 90% success in the pass, he made a key pass, created 2 chances and he was fouled up to 6 times. In addition, Paredes won 11 of the 14 duels who played throughout the 90 minutes, made 2 interceptions and recovered 7 balls. An exhibition.

In a game with a dizzying pace and with a team that exerted a very high and suffocating pressure, Paredes only lost one ball and was vital in the defensive phase. He made very quick and accurate decisions and was effective throughout the match. The Argentine, after the tie, was very happy for his team’s pass: “We have played two great games, today we did even better, we played very well at times, we did not have the opportunity to score because we missed many goals, but we went to the semifinals, which is so important.”

The arrival of Pochettino, a balm

The start of the season was not easy for Leandro Paredes. He missed the first two Ligue 1 games for being positive for coronavirus and, in his first appearance, was sent off for a double yellow against Olympique de Marseille (left in the 70th minute). Tuchel He always had him and started the next two games, but after starting against Lyon on matchday 14, disappeared from plans. He was a substitute against Lorient and Lille and was not called up for the next three games.

The firing of the German and the hiring Mauricio Pochettino They turned their situation 180 degrees. He went from the stands to the ownership. He was part of the eleven in the first seven Ligue 1 games coached by his compatriot and has taken on an important role in a star-studded squad. In the Champions League He made two great performances against Barça and against Bayern he has confirmed his great level. Argentina’s ‘5’ continues to win integers ahead of the Copa América.