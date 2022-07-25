There are only a few months left before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni on the substitutes’ bench and by Lionel Messi on the field of play is at its best, both on and off the field of play.
That is why the place for loads and laughter is open, with a 100% relaxed atmosphere in the Argentine squad every time a match is to be played, and although in this case there was no call involved, the jokes appeared the same and They blew up social media.
It was on the program “ESPN Playroom” hosted by Migue Granados, whose star guest was Leandro Paredesmidfielder for the national team who also plays for PSG in France.
As the crack of 28 years is the national team players chat managerthe driver asked the soccer player to eliminate one of the members, and he did so at least for a while: he decided that the expelled was Dibu Martínezthe team’s star goalkeeper.
“Take out one who gets angry, the hottest, who doesn’t understand why you took him out...” Granados asked. Then, Dibu Martinez was chosen by Walls, who acted immediately.
After a few minutes, the goalkeeper uploaded a story where you can see the screenshot of the chat and write: “That is not done”, and he tagged the PSG player, obviously with laughter included as the goalkeeper quickly recognized that it was one of the usual charges.
