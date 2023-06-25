Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/24/2023 – 7:52 pm

Share



The Justice of São Paulo determined that the State pay retroactively the salaries of the military police officer Henrique Otávio de Oliveira Velozo, accused of killing the fighter Leandro Lo, who stopped being paid after preventive detention in August of last year. “Amounts should be corrected from the time they are due and with interest from the citation”, decided Judge Márcio Ferraz Nunes, in the sentence that was handed down last Wednesday, 21.

This is the second ruling in favor of the police officer. In March, the same judge had determined that the agent should receive his salary again. The Justice maintained that the state rule used to cut the employee’s salaries is unconstitutional, since the lawsuit in relation to the fighter’s death has not yet become final.

As stated in the case file, the State decided not to pay Velozo’s wages based on article 70 of the Statute of Public Servants (State Law No. 10,261/68) – which was updated in 2007 by Complementary Law No. 1,027 /07 -, which states that “the civil servant arrested in flagrante delicto, preventively or temporarily or pronounced will be considered removed from the exercise of the position, with prejudice to the remuneration, until the final conviction or acquittal.”

“It is necessary to recognize, therefore, the unconstitutionality of the norm, insofar as the providence affronts the principles of the presumption of innocence and the irreducibility of salaries”, says the judge, in the new decision. “And it is not even argued that the suppression of salaries is a result of the non-exercise of their professional function. This is because the absence of compensation on the part of the plaintiff was due to the precautionary restriction of his freedom, which prevents him from working.”

In the argument, the judge cited other cases in which the state rule was considered unconstitutional and decisions based on it were overturned. He also ordered the State to pay full costs and court costs, as well as legal fees owed by Velozo.

Sought after, the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo (SSP-SP) stated that the judicial decision will be complied with.

remember the case

World jiu-jitsu champion Leandro Lo, 33, was shot in the head during a pagoda show at Clube Sírio, in the south zone of São Paulo, in August last year, and was left brain dead. Military police officer Henrique Otávio de Oliveira Velozo is accused of being the author of the shots, which would have been fired after a disagreement.























