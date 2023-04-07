Historian says he is “absorbed in new challenges”, but will remain present in “other media”

Historian and teacher Leandro Karnal announced this Thursday (6.Apr.2023) the end of its contract with the broadcaster CNN Brazilwhere he had been since 2020.

He initially acted as one of the participants in the program CNN Tonight, alongside journalists Mari Palma and Gabriela Prioli. Later, she went on to command the karnal universe.

doctor by USP (University of São Paulo), Karnal was a professor at unicamp (State University of Campinas) for 23 years. Now, leaving the CNNsays to be “absorbed in new challenges” – but claims that the experience “it was amazing” and will continue to be present in other media.

“TV will hardly leave my life. Living is discovering new horizons. It was amazing!”, he wrote Karnal on his Instagram profile.

This post was written by intern Helena Andrade under the supervision of editor Rafael Barbosa.