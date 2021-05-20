Ajman player, Brazilian Leandro Spadasio (21 years), expressed his happiness that he scored a decisive goal, which contributed to the survival of his team in the Arab Gulf Football League, pointing out that he did not believe the way he scored the winning goal in the deadly time, indicating that he saw in front of him the Argentine Lionel Messi and Dutchman Arjen Robben, before scoring the goal against Fujairah.

Leandro Spadasio, who played with Ajman on loan from Shabab Al-Ahly in the second half of the ending season, told the Brazilian newspaper “Globo Sport”, that “the last minutes of the Ajman match against Fujairah were very difficult, and we needed to score the second goal in order for the team to guarantee staying in.” The league, and when I received the ball in front of Fujairah goal I was actually feeling without legs, due to extreme fatigue, and I did not know where I got the strength until I ran the ball forward, and when I watched the goalkeeper take steps forward, I tried to be calm until I found the right moment. To kick the ball into the goal, I remembered and saw the movements of Messi and Robin in front of me, and the very calm that each showed in front of the goalkeepers, and it was wonderful to score the winning goal in this beautiful way (Loeb) from above the goalkeeper.

He added: “During the match, I asked God a lot to help the team achieve victory and stay in the league, especially since Ajman contracted with me during the winter transfer period coming from Al-Ahly youth on loan, to help the team survive, and I was lucky in scoring the winning goal, as I am Until this moment, I do not believe what happened, and I feel very happy. ”

He continued: “This goal is very important in my career, because it influenced the fate of the Ajman team in the league, and on my side I thank all the players for the wonderful level, and the fighting inside the stadium, and I also thank the club management, the technical staff and the players for the great support they got when they contracted with me. The club ».

Leandro Spadasio indicated that he does not know what will happen in the future, after his loan to Ajman ended, indicating that he will return to Al-Ahly youth, and he will think about how to enjoy the holiday after the end of the season, while he will discuss with the management of “Dubai Knights” his future in the next season. He concluded, saying: “At first I was sorry, because of the poor financial reward I got from Ajman Club, but I focused on showing well, and I hope to do more next season, and to be able to help the team I will play in its ranks.”

The Brazilian player, on his personal account in “Instagram”, published a video clip of the goal he scored for the Ajman team against Fujairah, and commented on the clip: “My history, the mission is accomplished, thank Ajman for everything.” And Leandro had scored the second goal for the Ajman team against Fujairah in the 86th minute of the two teams’ match in the 26th round of the league. “Orange” scored a two-goal victory, and the team was guaranteed to stay in the league, after raising its score to 18 points, while the “wolves” balance stopped »At 15 points, it was relegated to the First Division.

The newspaper published a report on Leandro, explaining that the 21-year-old joined Shabab Al-Ahly in 2019 from Fluminense, Brazil, indicating that he starred with the reserve team in the Dubai Knights, while he joined Ajman on loan until the end of the current season. He scored three goals with the team, and was the “champion” in the most important game of the season in the last round of the league.





