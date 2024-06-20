President of Iphan, from PV, ran for election in 2022 and came in 2nd place, with 20% of the votes; Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) was re-elected

The president of Iphan (Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage), Leandro Grass (Green Party) said in an interview with Power360 on Wednesday (June 19, 2024) that he wishes to run for the government of the Federal District in 2026. He stated, however, that a candidacy is not just a personal desire but rather “result of a construction”.

“What I will try to do in 2026 is to unite as many parties, people and leaders as possible willing to refound Brasília so that it can once again have the characteristics I dreamed of. A fair, inclusive, plural city that represents all Brazilians”he said.

Leandro Grass was a candidate for governor of the Federal District in 2022 and came in 2nd place in the dispute, with 20% of the votes. The winner was Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), who was a candidate for re-election.

Regarding the January 8th attacks, he declared that the main mark that the episode left was “a lesson that democracy needs to be constantly preserved and cultivated”.

“Right now, we are in a partnership with Palácio do Planalto, Iphan and the Federal University of Pelotas, with a conservation laboratory that is recovering 21 pieces damaged on January 8th. Among them, Di Cavalcanti’s painting, ‘As Mulatas’, which became well known for the violence he suffered with that criminal who punctured the painting 7 times.”said Leandro.

“Our response was very effective. Brazil demonstrated at that moment, in addition to resilience and democratic capacity, a technical capacity to manage and preserve its heritage in emergency situations such as the 8th of January”he said.

Watch the full interview (22min35s):