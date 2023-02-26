They were barely two minutes on the court. But they were enough for Leandro Castellanos receive the love of the fans Santa Fe Independent at his professional soccer farewell match.

Castellanos, born in Toledo (Norte de Santander) 38 years ago, announced at a press conference on January 31 that he was giving up playing football.

“I wasn’t lucky in terms of injuries. In 2017 (I suffered) the one that marks destiny that was one on the ‘Achilles heel’. From then on it was a total tear and I didn’t feel the same way again: I felt too many muscle injuries. The body decompensates,” Castellanos explained then.

“Last year I could not have three or four games in a row without a problem, without a tear. I began to internalize that this (retirement) was already coming. I started this year and on the seventh day of the preseason, torn again, “he added. .

The great campaign of Castellanos with Santa Fe

Although he went through Pereira, Cúcuta, Pumas de Casanare, América, Deportivo Cali and Medellín, it was in Santa Fe where he achieved his greatest successes. He won the Copa Sudamericana in 2015 and the Suruga Bank Cup in 2016 (in both cases, as a substitute for Róbinson Zapata), and also won a local league (2016-II) and three Super Leagues.

Castellanos started as a starter this Sunday in the match against Unión Magdalena, on the sixth date of the League. Before the game, he posed with all the trophies he won with Santa Fe in his career and received a framed jersey, with the number 22, the one he wore during his time at the club.

Two minutes into the game, Castellanos left the playing field for José Silva to enter. Immediately, he took off his captain’s sash, kissed her, and handed her over to Wilson Morelo.

While Castellanos left the field, a large part of the Santa Fe fans who attended El Campín this Sunday showed the number 22 that he wore to thank him for his contribution to one of the most brilliant moments in the team’s history.

