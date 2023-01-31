The Colombian goalkeeper at the service of Independent Santa Fe Leandro Castellanos He announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday.

“After 8 years wearing the Piel del León and a 23-year career, Leandro Castellanos retires from professional football,” the club said in a statement.

Castellanos played 275 games, 24,373 minutes with the Bogotá cast and won 6 titles, among which two international ones stand out: Copa Sudamericana and the Suruga Bank Championship.



Similarly, the goalkeeper was key in the four titles he won in the local rental: three Super Leagues (2015, 2017, 2021) and one League (2016).

“With Santa Fe, he adds to his career the participation in 14 leagues, 6 cups, three (3) super leagues, 4 editions of Libertadores, three (3) editions of Copa Sudamericana, one (1) Suruga Bank and one (1) Recopa Sudamericana2, the club said.

He arrived in Santa Fe on January 9, 2015 and his debut took place on February 14 of the same year. He gradually established himself in the goal and shared a position with Robinson Zapata and Juan Manuel Leyton.

“In 2016 he received the captain’s headband for the first time and since then he has established himself as one of the leaders on and off the field,” said Santa Fe.

your marks

Born in Toledo, North of Santander, the goalkeeper occupies several positions in the top of unbeaten fences in cardinal history:

Castellanos (2019): 922 min

Castellanos (2017): 777 min

Castellanos (2021): 723 min

July (2001): 637 min.

Mine (1980): 593 min.

Child (1988): 557 min.

July (1998): 539 min

Castellanos (2015): 491 min.

He defended the colors of the Cúcuta Deportivo, Pumas de Casanare, Deportivo Pereira, America, Deportivo Cali, DIM and was part of processes of Colombia selection.

With Cúcuta he played Libertadores in 2007 and with Cali he was in the Copa Sudamericana in 2011 for a total balance of 12 participations in international tournaments throughout his career.

