In a final with great Argentine taste, Barcelona, with a brief appearance on the court by Leandro Bolmaro, was crowned champion of the Copa del Rey, one of the most prestigious competitions in Spanish basketball, by defeating with authority by 88 to 73 a Real Madrid in the final that was played at the Wizink Center stadium (former Palacio de los Deportes) in the Spanish capital. The Cordoba, selected by the New York Knicks and then transferred to Minnesota Timberwolves in the last NBA draft, played just 40 seconds and did not add to his individual statistics; but he still celebrated his first title with the Catalan club.

Madrid had Gabriel Deck, who started and got nine points (2-4 doubles, 1-1 triples and 2-2 free), three rebounds and one steal, and Nicolás Laprovíttola, who was on the court for almost four minutes and provided an assist.

The true architects of the victory of Barcelona, ​​which repeated the celebration of the 2019 season and lifted the trophy for the 26th time, were Cory Higgins Y Nick calathes. The American forward was the scorer of the match with 20 points and also won the award for the most valuable player in the final. Meanwhile Calathes, a Greek-American point guard, signed a roster with 12 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Barcelona capitalized on the advantage it gained in the first half – it took the first quarter by 20-11 and went to rest 52-31 up – thanks to the great performance of its defense, which managed to neutralize the attack cards of its rival.

In the second half, the “merengue” team raised the intensity and managed to narrow the gap a little – it closed the third quarter 50-69 down-; but it was not enough for him to defend the title he had won last year. Likewise, he is still the highest historical winner of the Cup, with 28 titles.

Bolmaro had almost no participation in the final, but he still celebrated in style. The player born in Las Varillas – who had added in the semifinals, with two points in eight minutes in 77-68 before Baskonia– He even had the pleasure of making the classic cut of the hoop net, which he took as a souvenir.

At the age of 20, he scored the first crown of his personal record with the Blaugrana shirt, while waiting for the opportunity to make the leap to the NBA. Will it be after 2023, the year in which his contract with the Spanish club expires, or before that date?

