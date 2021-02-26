The sentence to 12 years in prison for Lázaro Báez was another shock for the Government, particularly for Kirchnerism, in a week very complicated by the VIP vaccination scandal.

This Friday, Leandro Báez, one of the sons of businessman K, questioned the ruling and left a clear message to Cristina Kircher, after the Kirchner senator Oscar Parrilli assured that Lázaro was sentenced for being “dark and friend of Néstor Kirchner “.

“Out there people resent that I say what I think. I was surprised that Parrilli said that Lázaro was condemned for being a Moroccan and a friend of Nestor. It is rare that someone from the environment now comes out because this sentence is like a message for the cause of Vialidad. She is being sentenced without knowing the preceding crime and she is in that preceding crime (by Cristina Kirchner). And now they are going to bank Lázaro, “he said.

The youngest son of the businessman from Santa Cruz was sentenced to 5 years in prison, a penalty that would force him to serve effective prison. However, he assured that he is confident in getting Cassation to review that ruling.

In an extensive interview with the LN + channel, Leandro Báez revealed that this Friday he will meet with his father for the first time after more than a year and a half and that, beyond the distance of the last time, they agreed to rebuild the relationship.

Asked if the sentence his father received could generate any new revelation regarding the relationship with the Kirchner marriage, the young man was forceful: “Lázaro is not going to speak. He is taking charge as I said in the statement. I never expected that tell nothing. Lazaro is like that, he’s a tough guy. He doesn’t do certain things. Everyone expected him to speak like certain businessmen did in the Cuadernos cause. ”

In any case, he reiterated that he would like Lazaro to “clarify his situation.”

“It is being investigated in another case (how he obtained the money), which is the precedent offense in this case. It is somewhat confusing, because the precedent offense is known but we are already convicted,” he stressed.

News in development.

JPE