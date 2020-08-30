Und then I got infected after all. Shit, I thought, it’s got me now, I have to prevent it from completely taking hold of me. It happened at Edeka: A youth at the cash register had made a compromise with his mask in his impartiality, as if there was no tomorrow: cover his mouth, let his nose peek out. Before I could prevent it, I pointed it out to him. Not with words, but with such an imperious gesture with the finger.

I was deeply shocked – at myself. Because there are a couple of things I’ve never done before. Not on principle, and I hate principles. For example, I’ve never complained about neighborly noise. I never called the police about it either. Not because I’m on the left, because God doesn’t know that. I love the police. But in my world you only call them in dire need. To help someone, not to have someone punished. Those are the rules in my rock and roll community, sorry.