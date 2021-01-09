Making predictions in the current situation is dangerous. The pandemic in November-December turned into a real pestilence; several writers also passed away, including those in the prime of their creative powers. They would certainly have written new works in the coming year that would somehow change the literary landscape. And who knows what this covid will do more …

But, of course, there is a desire to introduce the new year. And the literary harvest of 2021, I am sure, will be largely associated with the experience of self-isolation, the unexpected death of relatives and friends, anxiety, practically closed borders, four walls, in which we basically spent the past year.

I don’t think most writers will rush (or have already rushed) to write books about all this. But indirectly, indirectly, the experience of covid life will be reflected in many. Our civilization, in general, has lived relatively well for a long time. Even constant armed conflicts, social catastrophes of entire strata of society, natural disasters could not shake the conviction that humanity is strong and essentially immortal. And now a mutating enemy invisible to the eye has appeared – and it may well burn out everything, as the lungs of millions of people are already burning out.

But, of course, this story inspires writing people. We will surely observe the fruits of this inspiration in the new year and later.

People have the ability to adapt. In the spring we saw almost panic, confusion, anxiety, which weakened, led to despair. Now people are calmer, they are prepared. Including morally. Most writers also need time to come to their senses, look around, prepare, give the topic a step back, or get used to it.

A large number of people, I know, left the cities, moved to dachas, villages, remembered about the land, about agriculture. I am sure that we will see a surge of, if not village prose, then books not about cities. Megapolis literature, with its clubs, offices, restaurants and the like, is already going out of style. Surely the situation with the coronavirus will speed up this process.

Of course, science fiction will rise. Perhaps that branch of it that has almost withered is scientific. But I hope for a splash of philosophical fiction. In the style of Ivan Efremov, Strugatsky, Lem, Bradbury. Society is fundamentally changing in recent months, and writers must grasp and develop this in their imaginations, show us where it, society, can come, what it can become.

I would not want a wave of dystopias, one more terrible than the other. Better to read utopias – a subgenre that is infrequent today.

Well, realism has received the most powerful food for its development. Reality has shifted since April 2020, sometimes it looks like science fiction. But this is reality. New reality, or “new normality” is a term that is being remembered more and more often.

Drama and screenwriting found themselves in a difficult situation (and this, I am sure, is a kind of literature). Plays and scripts are written, but without much hope of implementation. I think many have noticed that in the films and TV series filmed in the past year, there are almost no crowd scenes. The performances are also more and more chamber. And the intimacy, in my opinion, provokes the authors to strengthen psychologism. Hopefully movies and plays will get smarter.

As for the writers themselves … The overwhelming majority write not only for the sake of circulation and, accordingly, fees. Therefore, they will write. Books will continue to be published. True, their format will change.

And before quarantine, when bookstores were closed for three months, electronic books gradually squeezed paper books, this process was going on and now it will probably continue. Well, online shopping is gaining momentum. Personally, just in 2020, I quite often began to order paper books over the Internet and download electronic ones on the Web. The prices for e-books are small, the eye and the brain get used to reading from the screen for the soul (before that I read only at work). The only thing I have resisted so far is audiobooks by modern authors. But I’ve been listening to the classics since childhood …

For a long time I was a supporter of small prose – short stories, short stories. But in recent years, as a reader, I have felt a longing for large, extended, thick books. Whether it is a traditional Russian novel with several lines or a 700-page one-line narration. Such prose began to appear more and more often. The publishers, apparently, are not so strict about the conditions to compress the narrative to convenient, as marketers calculated, four hundred pages.

The man is clearly tired of the flickering news. Many are addicted to listening to lengthy lectures by psychologists, anthropologists and the like and reading those books that will accompany them for two or three weeks, or even longer. To be honest, I was surprised by the success of “Earth” by Mikhail Elizarov. It turned out that people want a detailed, meticulously written history of an unremarkable contemporary. Moreover, a story without a twisted plot, without a familiar historical basis. It is impossible to read “Earth” quickly – the volume is prohibitive at the present time … I do not know how many copies were bought, but for the first time in a long time I observed the process when the book was passed from hand to hand, took a queue.

Of course, even before that thick books of prose had readers’ success from time to time, but there the topic was of great importance (GULAG, murder or suicide of teenagers, deportations, war, and so on). Here, the reader fell for the story of private life. Narrated, I repeat, in detail and without any special plot entanglements.

I would like that in the coming year, which will surely pass, if not under the heel of self-isolation, then certainly in self-restraint, as many such thick books would be published and read as much as possible.

Author – writer, laureate of the Yasnaya Polyana Prize

The editorial position may not coincide with the opinion of the author