Mounir Rahouma (Dubai)

Al-Ahly youth achieved the longest negative march at the local level in the era of “professionalism”, losing against Al-Ain in the “22nd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, by not winning 5 consecutive matches, while this happened during the “hobby era” season 1997-1998. and 2006-2007.

The “Knights” did not taste the taste of victory within 65 days, after it entered a phase of decline in performance and level, which led to “painful” losses in front of Sharjah, Al Wahda, Al Wasl, Al Jazeera and Al Ain, and the team did not score any point since “Round 17”, which led to anxiety. In the hearts of the fans, especially with the approach of the League Cup final.

Despite the positive participation in the Asian Championship, winning the qualification to the round of 16 of the Champions League, the club officials’ visit to the team’s training, and providing the necessary moral support to the players, in order to successfully return to local competitions, the image at the local level remained shaky in performance and result, which It causes “confusion”, before the expected confrontation in front of Al-Ain next Wednesday.

Al-Fursan fans expressed their astonishment at the continuation of the negative stage, and demanded the necessity of providing a strong reaction in the final match, and extracting a valuable victory that leads to the League Cup title to the club, and ends the negative journey with a coronation considered as saving the season.

Al-Ahly youth is counting on the return of the players who did not participate in the “22nd round”, led by the Argentine Cartabia, to appear in a different way, and to present a technical show that helps the team win over Al-Ain and crown the League Cup.