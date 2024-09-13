In the Tula region, they complained about leaky blinds in the gynecologist’s office

In the city of Novomoskovsk in the Tula region, they complained about the curtains in the gynecologist’s office. Residents of the Russian region were outraged by the leaky blinds opposite the examination chair, reports “Rise.”

Questions arose about room number 17 of the local women’s consultation. Photos provided by eyewitnesses show that the blinds are partially damaged – a wide gap has formed directly opposite the gynecological chair. At the same time, the room itself is on the first floor, and passers-by can look into the window during the examination.

The patients noted that they also couldn’t close the door to the office because of the lack of a handle. The hospital itself later clarified that privacy had already been restored – the blinds and the handle had been repaired.

However, netizens claim that this is not the only problematic office in the city. According to patients, the maternity hospital does not have blinds in the intensive care unit. “They move you naked from the gurney to the bed right in front of a huge window, like what are you embarrassed about,” said one Novomoskovsk resident.

Earlier, a resident of Ufa complained about cameras in a gynecologist’s office. According to the woman, upon admission to the medical institution, she was given documents to sign, among which were “consent to video filming.”