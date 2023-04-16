In the meaning of ‘leak’, a word rich in imagination and controversy, a dilemma crystallizes: if you plug the hole, everything will remain as it was, and that is often undesirable, if you let it flow freely, then the situation getting out of hand.

Who does not hesitate for a moment is Hansje Brinker, the fictitious Haarlem boy who, to the great pleasure of generations of American tourists, stands with his finger in a dike. His story is in the famous children’s book Hans Brinker or the Silver Skates (1866) by the American Mary Mapes Dodge, who was inspired by the French Le petit ecluser (De Kleine Sluiswachter) from 1848. ‘Our’ Hansje is not Dutch by origin, but his story is very recognizable: with his finger he closes a hole in a dike and thus prevents a disaster.

Equally unwavering are the ‘plumbers’ in a new TV series about the Watergate scandal, White House Plumbers. FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy and CIA man E. Howard Hunt were committed to closing the leaks to the media. To no avail: an anti-Hansje Brinker (“Deep Throat” or FBI deputy director Mark Felt) leaked that it was a delight, after which The Washington Post revealed the corruption on the Republican side in the presidential election and Nixon had no choice but to resign.

We now have, less poetically, WikiLeaks, the website where anyone who wants to publish something of geopolitical or social importance can go. And we have hackers like ‘OG’. According again The Washington Post this “racist firearms madman” has leaked hundreds of secret Pentagon documents about, among other things, the war in Ukraine.

Litmus test

‘Lekken’, according to the Middle Dutch Dictionary, comes from lecmoes or ‘litmus’, a collective name for blue and red dyes that were prepared by fermenting a mixture of certain lichens with urine and then letting it drain (leak). We still use the word ‘litmus test’ to refer to a ‘test with an irrefutable result’.

This connection between ‘leak’ and the truth is striking. Indeed, leaking information often aims to achieve precisely that ‘irrefutable result’, to uncover the truth, or rather to confirm and reveal an existing ‘truth’ as ​​such.

Ironically, the leak can also run the imagination. That was all the more the case when the defense documents leaked by ‘OG’ also turned out to contain fiction, including a doomsday scenario in which tactical nuclear weapons are used in the event of Putin’s death.

To leak or not to leak – the dilemma becomes even more difficult in light of the moral of Hansje’s story. That eight-year-old teaches us that we are averse to confusing, new situations that could result from the leak. Mapes Dodge: “That boy represents the spirit of the whole country. No leak, either in politics or in public safety, that a million fingers won’t plug right away, whatever the cost.”