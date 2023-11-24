Leaks | The rescue service warns: There is scalding hot water on the rock and there is a risk of collapse

The Helsinki Rescue Service warns of scalding hot water in Hakaniemi.

Hot water is flowing down the street in Kallio, Helsinki, the rescue service warns.

The reason is the reasonable size of the district heating network, says the fire marshal on duty Kari Ursin.

The leak is on the third line, from where the water flows towards the Hakaniemi metro station.

Emergency services and the police are currently isolating the spill area so that passers-by do not burn themselves with hot water.

Helen’s maintenance is also there to close the pipeline to stop the leak.

According to Ursini, the leak is underground, and there is a risk of collapse in the area.