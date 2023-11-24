Friday, November 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Leaks | The rescue service warns: There is scalding hot water on the rock and there is a risk of collapse

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Leaks | The rescue service warns: There is scalding hot water on the rock and there is a risk of collapse

The Helsinki Rescue Service warns of scalding hot water in Hakaniemi.

Hot water is flowing down the street in Kallio, Helsinki, the rescue service warns.

The reason is the reasonable size of the district heating network, says the fire marshal on duty Kari Ursin.

The leak is on the third line, from where the water flows towards the Hakaniemi metro station.

Emergency services and the police are currently isolating the spill area so that passers-by do not burn themselves with hot water.

Helen’s maintenance is also there to close the pipeline to stop the leak.

According to Ursini, the leak is underground, and there is a risk of collapse in the area.

#Leaks #rescue #service #warns #scalding #hot #water #rock #risk #collapse

See also  Skiing | Rebecca Immonen, who was badly hurt, made headlines in Norway: "It was shocking"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Official: tire warmers in F1 also in 2025, FIA says yes

Official: tire warmers in F1 also in 2025, FIA says yes

Recommended

No Result
View All Result