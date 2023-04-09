The iPhone 15 Pro will receive several upgrades compared to previous models, most notably the titanium case that will cover the phone with a rounded shape.

The camera bump will also be thicker, along with larger protruding lenses than those built into the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

And according to the 9to5mac website, which specializes in technical news, leaks say that the new “Apple” phone will contain a completely new sensor technology that will capture more light, and reduce excessive or underexposure to it through certain settings.

It is also rumored that the iPhone 15 Pro will support a USB-C port to speed up the phone charging process.

According to the leaks, the phone will deposit the prominent buttons, by replacing them with ones that respond to light touch.

As for the colors, the phone will come in dark red, in addition to white, black and gold.

As for the dimensions of the phone, it will be 146.47, 70.46, and 8.24 mm for each of the length, width and thickness.