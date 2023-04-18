The latest leak of secret documents from the Pentagon that include classified intelligence about the war between Ukraine and Russiaas well as about China and US allies like Israel, South Korea and Canada, it is one more in a long list of leaks that have had political and diplomatic repercussions around the world.

past revelations have called into question the US military campaigns, they have embarrassed several occupants of the White House, have caused the resignation of a president and have created tensions with other countries and leaders.

To this, we must add the reaction of the public to see the activities of the government in the exercise of its internal and foreign policy naked.

The experts assure that Jack Teixeira, the young military cyberspecialist suspected of leaking the latest documents confidential US data, he could serve a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of participating in what the Pentagon has deemed a “very serious” national security risk.

Teixeira faces charges under the Espionage Act, a federal law enacted in 1917 that formed the basis for earlier convictions of spies and those who shared classified information with the press and the public.

However, not in all cases there has been a conviction against those responsible for the leaks, some of whom have been classified as “heroes” for having dared and risked exposing the sometimes questionable secret activity of the State.

Here we remember four of the great and historic leaks that shook the United States.

The Pentagon Papers

In 1971, a man leaked thousands of pages of secret US government documents to various newspapers, including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The documents became known as lthe Pentagon Papers, a study of US military and political involvement in Vietnam, between 1945 and 1967, conducted by the US Department of Defense.

The more than seven thousand pages of the secret study revealed that the government knew, from the beginning, that the vietnam war was unlikely to be won and that continuing it would only lead to more casualties.

They also pointed out that the previous administration of Lyndon Johnson had lied to Congress and the American people about the status of their country’s involvement in Vietnam.

When The New York Times published the first of its reports on the matter, the government of the then president Richard Nixon requested an injunction to prevent the release of more documents and launched a manhunt for the person responsible for the leak.

But the Supreme Court of Justice ruled that the publication of the documents was justified and the reporting resumed. Two days before that ruling, the person responsible for the leak, Daniel Ellsberg, publicly acknowledged his role.

A disenchanted military analyst

Ellsberg was a military analyst who participated in the preparation of the secret study on the Vietnam War, commissioned by the Pentagon to the RAND Corporation, an independent analysis center for which Ellsberg worked.

Previously, he had been employed by the Pentagon since 1964, under Defense Secretary Robert McNamara (one of then-President John Kennedy’s main foreign policy ideologues) and was in Vietnam for two years, representing the State Department.

Upon his return in 1967, he began working again for Rand, with whom he had already been employed in the late 1950s.

Ellsberg became disenchanted with US foreign policy. and began attending anti-war demonstrations. So, in late 1969, he made several photocopies of the classified documents he had access to for distribution to the press.

“The Most Dangerous Man in America”

Amid the controversy over the leak, Ellsberg turned himself in to authorities acknowledging his role in the incident.

Ellsberg was indicted under the Espionage Act and other charges of robbery and conspiracy, and faced a sentence of 115 years in prison.

The then US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, dubbed him “the most dangerous man in America.”

The trial began in January 1973, in Los Angeles, California, but the presiding judge dismissed the case citing willful misconduct and illegal wiretapping by the government in its search for evidence.

Daniel Ellsberg is now 92 years old, and last March he announced that he was suffering from terminal cancer.

The Watergate scandal

The Watergate scandal was one of the biggest political controversies of the 20th century, revealed a sequence of corruption and cover-up that went all the way to President Richard Nixon and led him to resign in 1974.

The affair began in 1972 with the arrest of five people following a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex in Washington DC. The men were found with thousands of dollars and a book.

The FBI connected the robbers to then-President Nixon’s re-election campaign, and in 1973, a US Senate committee was convened to investigate the circumstances of the robbery.

Most of the media ignored the scope of the case, So the investigation by the two young Washington Post journalists, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, dramatically increased public interest in the scandal and its political and legal repercussions.

His reporting was instrumental in exposing a massive campaign of political espionage and sabotage carried out by the campaign to re-elect Nixon.

Woodward and Bernstein uncovered evidence that senior government officials were aware of the break-in at the Democratic Committee headquarters, of cover-up attempts, mishandling of funds and destruction of incriminating files.

Deep Throat

Much of the journalists’ information came from anonymous sources, mainly from an individual they nicknamed “Deep Throat.”

Between January 1972 and January 1973, Bob Woodward secretly encountered “Deep Throat” in a parking lot in the Washington metropolitan area.

There, the source was guiding him as to who was involved in the scandal, including the highest levels of the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA and the White House.

The investigation and political pressure led in 1974 to the resignation of Nixon, who preferred to resign rather than face impeachment and a possible conviction for what he knew about the scandal.

More than 30 years later, in 2005, the informant was identified as Mark Felt, deputy director of the FBI in the 1970s. The information was confirmed by Bob Woodward.

Felt was 91 by then, and died at 95 in 2008.

WikiLeaks denounces killings and torture

In 2010, the whistleblowing website Wikileaks published cables and hundreds of thousands of US State Department documents leaked by a former military intelligence analyst.

The material included a video from a US military helicopter showing a massacre of civilians in Baghdad, Iraq, in which a voice on the broadcast urged the pilots to “light them all up”.

Additional information from the Iraq war revealed that 66,000 civilians had been killed, more than previously announced, and that prisoners had been tortured.

There were also documents related to the war in Afghanistan that revealed how the US military had killed hundreds of civilians in unreported incidents.

Among the leaks were more than 250,000 messages sent by US diplomats. They revealed that the United States wanted to collect “biographical and biometric” information, including iris scans, DNA samples and fingerprints, from key UN officials.

Bradley (later Chelsea) Manning

Army investigators found that a private, then known as Bradley Manning, had electronically transferred the information to the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.

The soldier was charged with 22 offences, including assisting the enemy, a charge that carries the death penalty.

A court martial convicted him in 2013 of violation of the Espionage Act and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The day after, Manning stated that she identified as a female and that her name would now be Chelsea. She insisted on being treated like a prisoner. and that she wanted to start a hormonal program for her transition.

After her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017, Manning underwent gender reassignment surgery.

For his part, the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012, to avoid his extradition to the United States requesting it for conspiracy to access classified information.

On April 11, 2019, the Ecuadorian government withdrew the asylum and allowed British police to arrest you for violating the conditions of a probation. Since then he has been in a south London prison, appealing against his extradition to the US.

National Security Agency Global Surveillance

In 2013, a former employee of the National Security Agency (NSA) leaked classified information about extensive global internet and phone surveillance by US intelligence

The details were published by the British newspaper The Guardian reported how the NSA was collecting the phone records of tens of millions of Americans.

The newspaper published the secret court order ordering the telecommunications company Verizon to turn over all its phone data to the NSA on a “continuous and daily” basis.

That report was followed by revelations in both The Washington Post and The Guardian that the agency directly tapped into the servers of nine internet companies, including Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Yahoo, to track online communication in a surveillance program. known as Prism.

British electronic spy agency GCHQ was also accused of collecting information about online companies through Prism.

For its part, the German magazine Der Spiegel noted that the files allegedly suggested that the NSA also had carried out an electronic espionage operation in a building in Brussels, where the Council of Ministers of the EU and the European Council were, and denounced that he had spied on the mobile phone of the then Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.

Haven in Russia

Soon after, The Guardian revealed that former CIA systems contractor Edward Snowden was behind the leaks about US and UK surveillance programs.

Snowden was charged in the US with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information and deliberate communication of classified communications intelligence.

After the scandal broke, Snowden took refuge in Russia, convinced that if he turned himself in to the authorities, he would not get a fair trial in the United States.

In 2020, the NSA surveillance program was declared illegal by the US Court of Appeals, which ruled that the intelligence leaders who publicly defended the program had lied.

From his exile in Moscow, Snowden expressed his vindication for the ruling. Earlier, he had announced that France and Germany were considering giving him asylum, although he expressed his desire to return to the US.

