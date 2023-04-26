And “Fox News” announced the expulsion of the right-wing announcer, Tucker Carlson, on Monday, expressing its thanks to him for “his service to the network as a host, and before that as a contributor,” noting that the last episode of his program was on Friday.

Although “Fox News” did not provide an explanation for what happened, and Carlson refused to comment on the matter, an informed source told the American “CNN” network that the decision to expel was taken on Friday evening, by the CEO of Fox, Lachlan Murdoch, and the president. Fox News executive Susan Scott.

Carlson .. “the beloved hated”

Carlson has a bad reputation in the United States, due to his views, which have been described as racist, especially in light of his conspiracy theories.

Nevertheless, during his time as a prime-time anchor on Fox News, Carlson became one of the most influential figures within the Republican Party.

Republican lawmakers were eager to impress Carlson, and former President Donald Trump agreed to give him a first interview earlier this month, after his indictment in New York.

Carlson has propelled himself to superstardom in recent years by being a major promoter of conspiracy theories and radical rhetoric.

Not only did the man repeatedly sow doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, but he also promoted conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines and the attack on the Capitol.

Why was Fox Spearhead fired?

Because of the great importance that Carlson enjoys in “Fox News”, and his strong influence on the Republican Party and its seniors, the news of the expulsion came like a thunderbolt to many, especially in the media and political circles in the United States.

In order to find out the reasons for expelling the “spearhead”, it is necessary to understand the circumstances and events that led to this decision.

Dominion case

Carlson’s dismissal came about a week after Fox News and Dominion Football Systems reached a defamation lawsuit brought by the latter, for $787.5 million.

“Dominion” filed a defamation lawsuit against the TV channel, due to allegations made by broadcasters, headed by Carlson, against the company, claiming that the results of the 2020 elections that brought Joe Biden to the presidency were “rigged”, by tampering with the equipment produced by the company and used in the voting process. .

Dominion leaks and “Carlson’s hypocrisy to Trump”

During the lawsuit, Dominion attorneys released internal conversations between Fox News staffers, including Carlson, that were probably the most shocking, especially because of their relationship with Trump.

Carlson has always been known for his close relationship with Trump, and even reached its climax during the 2020 elections, Trump’s loss of the White House throne, and the storming of the Capitol building.

How did Carlson manipulate public opinion?

What appeared on the screen at the time was Carlson’s desperate defense of Trump, accusing the authorities of rigging the elections.

With regard to the Capitol attack, the man adhered to the conspiracy theory, according to which the FBI agents stormed the building and other employees of the government “wanting to overthrow Trump.”

The unsubstantiated theory arose from a right-wing website, and Carlson brought it to light by featuring it repeatedly on his show.

The surprise was that Carlson, during his coverage of these events in this way, was sending messages to his colleagues at “Fox News”, expressing his “extreme hatred” for Trump, and his belief that “his tenure in the White House was a disaster.”

The disinformation campaign that Carlson unleashed on January 6 has reached its climax, with the help of new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican.

The anchor obtained previously unseen footage, captured on Capitol security cameras, but some clips were picked out.

The broadcaster said on his show that he showed the scenes to the Capitol before they aired, but his allegations were denied.

With history and words… Details of the leaked messages

Among the most prominent leaked messages revealed by “Dominion”:

On November 5, 2020, two days after the 2020 election, Carlson wrote to his show producer Alex Pfeiffer: “We’ve worked hard to build what we’ve got. These military leaders are destroying our credibility. It pisses me off.”

The two appeared to be discussing Fox’s coverage of the 2020 election.

On November 6, Carlson told Pfeiffer, “What’s happening is a combination of incompetent liberals, and a top leadership that has too much pride to fall back on.”

In a separate series of letters on November 8, Carlson wrote, “Do our executives understand how much credibility and trust we’ve lost with our audience? We’re playing with fire, really,” referring to Fox’s management.

Grossberg.. Another case against Carlson

The Dominion lawsuit wasn’t the only one chasing Carlson, but it may have played a big role in his dismissal.

In March 2023, former Fox producer Abby Grosberg sued Fox News, Carlson, his executive producer Justin Wells, and other personalities, as well as Fox’s parent company.

Grossberg, who joined Carlson’s team after the 2020 election, said in the lawsuit that after her first day on the job “it became clear how pervasive misogyny was.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Grossberg alerted Wells to some of the “inappropriate behavior and harassment” she endured while working on Carlson’s programme, but he “ignored” her concerns.

In a television interview, she said, “The sexual harassment was so bad that she contemplated suicide.”

Fox News is vigorously fighting the allegations, and a Fox spokesperson previously said the lawsuits were “full of false allegations against the network and its employees”.

A source of loss for “Fox”

US media reports also touched on the financial factor related to the “Fox News” decision to expel Carlson, saying that he had become a “burden” on the channel.

The settlement of the lawsuit with “Dominion” cost “Fox” $ 787.5 million, in which Carlson was one of the main perpetrators.

Because of his hardline views and comments that spark waves of anger among the American public, the percentage of companies that want to place their advertisements within his program has decreased, for fear that their name will be associated with his name and his views.

Regardless of the reason that led to Carlson’s firing, the move itself upended norms in the American media, by providing the message that “no one is safe from firing.”