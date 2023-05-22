Monday, May 22, 2023, 5:39 p.m.



The latest rains seem to have “uncracked” a bit the already sparse grass tapestry of La Glorieta, the main green lung of Orihuela. But, if a prompt solution to an irrigation network full of leaks is not put in place, the garden that delights all Oriolanos could begin to wither. This is how the PP denounces it, which ensures that there are parts of the enclosure that have not been watered for so long that there are crowns of some trees that are beginning to lighten as a result of water stress.

The water stopcock barely opens to fill the monumental fountain, since the leaks prevent a homogeneous watering of all the flower beds, even resulting in some areas becoming flooded, while others do not receive water. miserable drop.

A more alarming situation if one takes into account the number of large trees that exist and, above all, the presence of even some specimens that are declared as monumental and to which, consequently, the City Council is obliged to pay more particular attention. Such is the case of some palm trees and, of course, the centenary ficus that presides over the heart of La Glorieta.

These old trees, explains Councilor Dámaso Aparicio, should their branches dry up, they can also pose a great danger to pedestrians and children who run around both the esplanade and the children’s play area.

Likewise, the popular mayor wonders why the Councilor for the Environment, Guillermo Cánovas (PSOE), has not yet completed and published the municipal catalog of monumental trees “that I left in the drawer.” Even so, in the case of irrigation, he charges against the dismissed councilor for Infrastructures, Ángel Noguera (Cs), whom he accuses of “negligence” and warns that he was already alerted to the problem by Hidraqua.

“It is not just that it is not irrigated, it is that the water that is lost must also be paid for,” reproaches Aparicio. In addition, it takes the opportunity to urge the City Council to make a more responsible consumption of water resources, since the irrigation of La Glorieta today continues to be done with drinking water “when we have a reclaimed water intake a few meters away in the Puente Nuevo and a tank of storms on Avenida Marqués de Molins”, he points out.