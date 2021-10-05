Although Liverpool agreed to new contracts for players such as Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Egyptian player’s agent is still negotiating with the English club to amend Salah’s salary.

And according to the British newspaper, The Independent, Salah is seeking a salary between 300 and 380,000 pounds, to sign a new deal with Liverpool that may extend until the end of June 2025.

The newspaper pointed out that Salah receives a weekly salary of 200,000 pounds, pointing out that there are 16 players who are paid better than Salah in the English Premier League, 7 of whom play in Manchester United.

And if Salah receives 300,000 pounds per week, he will be ranked seventh in terms of the highest salaries in the “Premier League”, along with Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher said: “Salah is performing above any other player in Europe at the moment, and Liverpool should tie him to a new contract or risk losing him.”

And Carragher added: “I know the financial situation in Liverpool. They do not have the financial resources like Manchester City, but Liverpool cannot allow the renewal of Salah’s contract to drag on, because they may lose him in the next two years.”

Does Liverpool repeat the mistake of Real Madrid and Barcelona?

And recalls the image of Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona, ​​​​due to the financial distress that struck the club, which led to the Argentine star’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Like Liverpool, Barcelona suffers from narrow “material limits”, which led to Messi’s departure because of his high salary.

Since Messi’s departure, Barcelona has fallen to very bad levels, as it is in ninth place in the Spanish League this season, and suffered two humiliating defeats in the Champions League.

It also recalls the story of Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, when club president Florentino Perez refused to accept the Portuguese’s requests in the new contract.

The result was the departure of Ronaldo from the ranks of the “Royal Club”, ending the era of “European domination”, and the club’s level significantly declining.

Since Ronaldo’s departure in 2018, the “Royal” has failed to achieve any Champions League title, and won only one league championship out of 3 seasons.