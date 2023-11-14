Grand Theft Auto VI It is one of the most anticipated games for the future, and although we still have to wait until the beginning of next December to have the first wave of official information about this titles, the leaks do not stop. Recently, new details were released about one of the two protagonists that this installment will have, revealing something that could very well be new for the series.

According to Rockstar Universe, a site that has been responsible for sharing rumors and leaks about this company’s games, the female protagonist of Grand Theft Auto VI will have a little son. Although we have seen a couple of main characters with some offspring in the past, this one has been close to adulthood. This would mean that in GTA VI a minor would have an important role in the plot, something we rarely see.

Let us remember that previous rumors and leaks have indicated that Grand Theft Auto VI would have two protagonists, a man and a woman, who would have a similar function to Bonnie and Clyde. Likewise, because the games in the series are for adults, the use of minors has been kept out of the picture.

Grand Theft Auto VI It was one of the biggest open secrets in this industry in recent years. While the game has been in development for quite some time, It wasn’t until 2018 that rumors and leaks began to come out.. In that year, it was announced that the next installment in the series would take place in Vice City, a city inspired by Miami, and that we have not seen since the title of the same name, and that we would have the first female protagonist in this universe.

In 2020, Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, noted that this delivery would reach the market with a decent size, but it would constantly expand through updates, something similar to what we have seen with GTA Online. A year later, Tom Henderson, another industry insider, mentioned that this delivery would not reach the market until at least 2025, something that could well be a reality.

On February 4, 2022, in a community update directly from Rockstar Games, the studio confirmed that the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series was underway. In the official statement they mentioned that:

“With every new project we undertake, we always aim to go far beyond what we have previously delivered, and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is underway.”

However, the biggest leak that the game has suffered took place on September 18, 2022, when a user known as “teapotuberhacker” published 90 videos on GTAForums that showed almost an hour of gameplay in its pre-alpha version. Scherier confirmed the legitimacy of the images with his sources at Rockstar Games, who later confirmed that they were genuine. The content, which was in various stages of development, featured the current setting of Vice City, as well as a male and female playable character, gameplay tests, animation tests, weapon systems, movement mechanics, building interiors and a mission that shows the two protagonists in a restaurant. The leaks also confirmed the names of the protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

Finally, on November 8, 2023, Rockstar Games posted a message on behalf of its founder, Sam Houser, thanking everyone for their support over the past 25 years, a milestone the company will celebrate in December. After that, The statement stated that the first trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game would be revealed in early December.

Editor’s Note:

It will be interesting to see how GTA VI handles the issue of a minor. The series has always poked fun at American culture in a way that makes adults the main joke, but doing this with a child will be a challenge that will be interesting to see on screen.

