call of duty It is one of the largest franchises in video games, the same one that has huge sales behind it, which are exceeded more and more as the players add up. And although it has just been released Modern Warfare IIit seems that Activision already has plans to give prominence to one of the most beloved characters.

People say that Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley will be the main character in the new story. This is reported via Ralph Valve in whatifgaming, mentioning that a spin off campaign title with the likeable soldier is in the works. Something that I was already waiting for a long time.

With this the insider called Jason Screier you would be right to have mentioned that 2023 there will be an expansion for mwii, instead of having a new video game. And that is precisely where the campaign of Ghost.

Let me make this super clear:

– The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

– Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II “premium” (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

– It’s supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that’s why they call it a “full” release. But it’s more MWII https://t.co/jXKAiMFcTf —Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

Last month there was an interview between IGN and the narrative director of infinity Ward, Jeffrey Negusand the main writer, Brian blossom. They talked about their desire to create a ‘Call of Duty one-off’ expansion that focuses on Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley. Something that could be the great coincidence.

Remember that the most recent game is available.

Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: It would be great to have an additional campaign, since the one that comes with MWII is so short. So the players of yesteryear will return to the video game without problem.