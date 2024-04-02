The 2023/24 season has not yet ended but the clubs are already thinking about the next season. The specialized portal Footy Headlines has leaked what could be Real Madrid's second kit for the 2024/25 season.
It seems that on this occasion, the white club and Adidas would bet everything on yellow as the main color of the away shirt that Carlo Ancelotti's players will use in matches played away from the Santiago Bernabéu.
“Footy Headlines can reveal new information on Real Madrid's 2024/25 away kit, as well as a first look at their 24/25 training kit, which features an accent color in the same tone as the main color of the kit. It is manufactured by Adidas and will be used in the 2024/25 League and in the rest of the competitions,” they report from the aforementioned portal.
In the absence of official confirmation, yellow will be the main color of the shirt, while details such as the Adidas lines or the collar, the shield, the main sponsor and the logo of the German brand, will be in an electric blue color.
This is not the first time that Madrid has opted for these types of colors on its shirt. Already in the 2014/15 season, the white team's footballers wore an orange kit.
“The Real Madrid CF 2024/25 away kit will feature colors reminiscent of its 2014/15 third kit,” they add exclusively from Footy Headlines.
Like every year, there will be as many Adidas As the real Madrid those in charge of officially presenting the shirt, as well as its sale and distribution. At the moment, there is no date for the presentation or sale.
