The first images of the Aventador successor have leaked onto the internet. And no, this is not the Sian.

It is one of the revelations we look forward to in 2023: the successor to the Aventador. Lamborghini is still coming in 2023 with a brand new V12 supercar. That will be a hybrid, but that should not spoil the fun. The Sián and the new Countach were already there and the sound is no less.

Our curiosity is already partly satisfied today. The first images of the Aventador successor have leaked, in the form of patent drawings. Those are not the best images, but we do get to see all angles. And there are quite a few.

It is above all a feast of recognition, because there is still a lot of Aventador to see in it. In fact, the differences between this car and the first Aventador are not much greater than the differences between the first Huracán and the Huracán Tecnica. The Italians clearly did not start with a blank sheet of paper.

The Aventador successor is actually mainly a mix of the existing models. You can point out exactly what comes from where: the roofline, windows and mirrors from the Aventador, the nose comes from the Sián and the diffuser and taillights from the Centenario.

The design therefore looks a lot busier than the design of the original Aventador LP700-4. There have never been so many lines needed for a patent drawing. And then all the more extreme variants are yet to come…

Anyway, a Lamborghini can look a bit aggressive. And of course you should always postpone your final judgment until there are good photos. In any case, the most important thing is that this car still has exhausts that will soon emit a V12 sound.

Through: Wilco Block

This article Leaked: this is what the Aventador successor will look like! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Leaked #Aventador #successor