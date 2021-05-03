After the success with Fortnite, which we learned just a few minutes ago that it represented a profit of 9,000 million dollars for Epic in its first two years, the company surprised users by announcing the arrival of a new client for PC, with the intention to dethrone Steam in the compatible market.

In this way, the Epic Games Store arrived on computers in 2018, just after being announced at the Games Awards of that year, in which they showed the model that to this day continues to endure by the creators from one of the most important graphics engines on the scene.

This paid Epic for some free games from the Epic Games Store

This model is based on two equally important bases; one of them for developers (and users, although to a lesser extent) and the other for players. The first of it is related to the percentage of benefits that the company receives from the sales made in its store, being 12%, against the 30% that Steam takes.

New Epic Games Store Free Game Announced

The second of them is the offering of free games throughout the weeks, to encourage players to expand their library and thus use the company’s client. Now, with the trial against Apple as a reason, the image that you can see above has been leaked, in which we can see what that Epic paid for some of the free games on the Epic Games Store, as well as the new users that they supposed for the company.

As we can see, the title that cost the company the most money was Batman Arkham, for the figure of $ 1,500,000, followed by Subnautica, which involved an outlay of $ 1,400,000. And you, what do you think about the money that Epic paid for some of the free games on the Epic Games Store?