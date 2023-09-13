At this time, movies and television series based on video games are more common, among the clearest examples we have sonic prime which premiered not long ago, as well as The Last of Us show that arrived at the beginning of 2023. However, there are specific programs that fans are looking forward to, the most striking would be falloutof which images have already been leaked.

The screenshots and video feature many familiar faces from the series, including the Brotherhood of Steel, and appear to show the world in its pre-war state. Some members of the series’ cast are also revealed, including the star of Twin Peaks, Kyle MacLachlanand the actress Yellowjackets, Ella Purnell. So users think that it may be the definitive game adaptation.

Yo, wait, this looks SICK???? When the Brotherhood Of Steel walks in… BRUH!!! https://t.co/euasn4Zn6R — MrMattyPlays (@G27Status) September 13, 2023

This is the synopsis of the series:

Fallout is a series of role-playing video games that began in 1997 with the publication of Fallout, developed by Interplay Productions. It was set in a post-apocalyptic and futuristic world in the mid-22nd century, after a nuclear war.

It is worth mentioning that Todd Howard of Bethesda mentioned that this teaser shown behind closed doors in Gamescom 2023 is a fairly early look at the show that will arrive exclusively on the video platform amazon. That means that we will not see the program this year, so we should expect a long preview until the beginning of 2024for a premiere at the end of the same year.

Via: Gamesradar

Editor’s note: This series looks good, even for those who don’t know the franchise it will be a good opportunity to join its post-apocalyptic world. We’ll see if it’s worth it in the end in an uncertain future.