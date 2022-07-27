UPDATE 5pm UK: PlayStation has now officially confirmed today’s Plus leak, and the strong line-up of Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares, all of which will become available from 2nd August. More below…

ORIGINAL STORY 11.45am UK:As regular as clockwork, dealabs has leaked the upcoming PS Plus lineup for August.

The three titles reportedly coming to the PlayStation’s new look Essential tier are Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS4/5), Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4/5) and Little Nightmares (PS4).

Eurogamer Newscast: Why are video game companies still trying to flog NFTs?

Dealabs have consistently posted the correct PlayStation Plus titles in advance of Sony’s formal announcement each month this year.

As for the titles coming our way, well, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman had this to say about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on its release: “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is one of the best games of the year and it’s my personal favorite release from Activision across the entire console generation.” High praise indeed!

Meanwhile, even though Malindy did not award Yakuza: Like a Dragon a Eurogamer badge on its release, she did praise the game’s “impressive JRPG makeover.”

As a side note, we recently got to see a little peak at Yakuza 8, with Like a Dragon’s Ichiban Kasuga sporting a new do for the upcoming release.

Last on the list (but by no means least on the list) is Little Nightmares, which Eurogamer did give a Recommended badge to. Edwin called it a “masterpiece of meat and malice” that can be “swiftly consumed but with a lingering aftertaste”.

We’ll update when Sony makes this list official.