The facelift version of the Toyota Innova Crysta, a multi-purpose vehicle or MPV segment car, is about to be launched soon. Earlier, pictures of Innova Crysta facelift have been leaked, which shows the exterior of this car. The leaked photos show a change in the front look of the Innova Crysta facelift. However, there is not much change in the overall exterior. Actually, the Innova Crysta has not been updated since 2016, so it seems that the interior may see changes if not the exterior in its facelift version. Also, some changes can be seen in the engine as well. The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift may be launched next year i.e. early 2021.

According to leaked photos of the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift version, the front design of this car has been updated and has a new bump. Also, there are changes in the running light and fog lamp positions. The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift version was expected to change the shape of the front grille, but according to leaked photos, its grille hasn’t seen much changes. However, the photos are of the base model of Toyota Innova Crysta facelift version, so it will be interesting to see what changes have been made in the rest of the models of this MPV.

This is how the Innova Crysta facelift looks in the leaked photo

Can there be anything new in the Innova Crysta facelift?

Talking about the rest of the features, the Innova Crysta facelift can get a new type of infotainment touchscreen system, more airbags and adjustable seats along with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Also, more gearbox can be given in Innova Crysta facelift. In India this year, Kia has tried to give a tough competition to the Innova Crysta and the rest of the high range SUV-MPV by launching a carnival. Now it remains to be seen what will be new in the Innova Crysta facelift, which people will compare it to Kia Carnival. Tata is also going to launch Gravitas, which will compete with Innova Crysta. At the same time, MG has also introduced MG Hector Plus in the Indian market, which is giving a tough competition to Innova Crysta in terms of features.