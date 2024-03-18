Details of the battles for Artemovsk were found in documents from the Pentagon leak

Secret Pentagon documents leaked online by US National Guard serviceman Jack Teixeira reveal details of the battles for Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut).

The documents describe the situation in the city as of February 2023. “The BUK (SA-11) ammunition will be completely depleted by March 31, 2023, the S300 (SA-10) ammunition will be completely depleted by May 2, 2023,” the military stated. Another document that has become public states that Ukrainian forces in Artemovsk are almost completely surrounded, and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to send an elite unit “to stabilize the catastrophic situation.”

Among other things, plans for air defense of Ukraine were published. It was noted, in particular, that the S-300 and Buk complexes provide 89 percent of the republic’s total air cover.

Artemovsk came under full Russian control in May 2023 after 224 days of fighting. It is located north of the major city of Gorlovka and served as an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in the Donbass.

Accused of leaking documents agrees to 16 years in prison

Teixeira was the leader of a small online gaming group on Discord, into which secret intelligence was leaked. The leak first became known in early April 2023. The leaked papers dated back to early March and contained, in particular, information about NATO plans to strengthen Ukrainian troops.

The 21-year-old private was arrested on April 13, 2023. He faces two charges: unauthorized storage and transmission of national defense information, unauthorized removal and possession of classified documents or materials. The US Attorney's Office requested that he remain in custody due to fears that the soldier might escape. Investigators also emphasized Teisher’s danger to society.

In March 2024, the US Air Force private officially admitted his guilt and agreed to a prison sentence of 16 years. “I enter into this agreement freely and voluntarily, and also because I am actually guilty of committing crimes,” the paper he signed said.

Washington expressed concern about the incident

US President Joe Biden noted that he was concerned about the fact of the leak, but not about making the contents of the documents public.

I'm concerned this happened. But nothing topical that I know Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said that Washington is concerned about the risks to US national security after the leak of secret Pentagon documents.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, commenting on the possible reaction of United States partners to the leaked documents, noted that the leak did not affect cooperation. At the same time, The Washington Post wrote that the incident caused some damage to US relations with key allies. However, it was stated that the partners' reaction was generally “uncomplaining.”